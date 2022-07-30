BRR OpCo LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BRR OpCo LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Down 8.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

