BRR OpCo LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

BRR OpCo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,918 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

