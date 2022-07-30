BRR OpCo LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BRR OpCo LLC reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 0.6% of BRR OpCo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after acquiring an additional 460,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CarMax by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 280,673 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in CarMax by 74.8% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,002,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

NYSE KMX opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

