BRR OpCo LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Insider Activity

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The company has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

