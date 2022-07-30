Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion. Brunswick also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,363. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.