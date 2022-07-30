BTIG Research Trims Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price to $175.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 26.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

