California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.31 Billion Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,819,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 348,742 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,314,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.70 and its 200-day moving average is $208.44. The stock has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

