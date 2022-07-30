California Public Employees Retirement System Has $80.41 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Phillips 66 worth $80,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $89.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $2.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

