California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,763 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $84,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $4,802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.83.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.