California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 141,563 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $92,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.