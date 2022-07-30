California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,385 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,385 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Biogen worth $89,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Biogen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $215.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.07. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

