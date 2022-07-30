California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 36,215 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,215 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Marriott International worth $95,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 10.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day moving average is $162.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

