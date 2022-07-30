California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of TE Connectivity worth $86,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,982,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.96.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

