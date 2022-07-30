Cambridge Advisors Inc. Invests $205,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cameco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Cameco by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 486,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 360,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.