Camden National Bank Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Camden National Bank cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

