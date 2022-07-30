Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $56.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.57.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,832 shares of company stock worth $4,674,217. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

