Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$98.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NYSE CP opened at $78.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

