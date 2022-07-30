Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,469 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Coerente Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $2,428,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.35) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,905.44.

Shell Stock Up 3.7 %

SHEL opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

