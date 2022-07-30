Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys New Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $18,223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,043 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

MMP opened at $51.50 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.