Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $29.01 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 561,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,093,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 176,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

