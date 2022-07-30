Cardstack Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (CARD)

Cardstack (CARD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $101,732.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

