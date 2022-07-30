CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Up 1.6 %

CarMax stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

