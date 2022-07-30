Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 806,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $14,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.15. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

