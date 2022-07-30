Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $98.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $56,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,258.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 210.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 51.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Carriage Services

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

