Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Cut by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

