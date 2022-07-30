Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $61,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

NYSE CARR opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

