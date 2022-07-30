Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $318.72

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.72 ($3.84) and traded as high as GBX 323.60 ($3.90). Castings shares last traded at GBX 323 ($3.89), with a volume of 5,427 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.39) target price on shares of Castings in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Castings alerts:

Castings Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 319.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 324.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00.

Castings Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $12.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.17%. Castings’s payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

In related news, insider Steve Mant acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £9,858 ($11,877.11). In related news, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £9,270 ($11,168.67). Also, insider Steve Mant acquired 3,100 shares of Castings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,858 ($11,877.11).

About Castings

(Get Rating)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.