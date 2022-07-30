Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

CPARU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,683. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,712,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,470,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

