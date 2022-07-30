Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 340.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPARW. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 140,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPARW opened at $0.19 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25.

