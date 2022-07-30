Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,439,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,786,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.35. The stock has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

