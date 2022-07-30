CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-$2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.08 to $2.11 EPS.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 387,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,728. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,380,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $105,534.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,645,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,231 shares of company stock valued at $998,534 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

