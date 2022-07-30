CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08 to $2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of +23-25% yr/yr or $1.359 billion to $1.381 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.08-$2.11 EPS.

CBIZ Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $45.62. 387,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,728. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,609.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,231 shares of company stock worth $998,534 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

