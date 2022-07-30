CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.40. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2,487 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

