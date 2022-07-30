Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the June 30th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Stock Up 2.0 %

CELTF stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Centamin has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.