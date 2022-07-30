Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 97.9% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Centene by 314.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 54,023 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.