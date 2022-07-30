Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Down 54.5% in July

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. 4,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,349. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $80,403.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,397,388.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 120,968 shares of company stock worth $2,153,530 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

