Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$12.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$7.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.33 and a 12-month high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

