Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $86.30 million and approximately $161,908.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00611728 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035376 BTC.
Centrifuge Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Buying and Selling Centrifuge
