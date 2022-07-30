Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 145,008 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,008 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Progress Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,878 shares of company stock valued at $802,058. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.96 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

