Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIBK. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

