Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 31,700 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Leggett & Platt worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

