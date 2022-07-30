Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Horace Mann Educators worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 69,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 45.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 211,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $34.25 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

