C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Price Performance

CFFI stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.48.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In related news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

