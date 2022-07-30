Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Trading Up 0.1%

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQU – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Company Profile

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

