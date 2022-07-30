ChatCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $589,405.77 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $589,405.77 and approximately $16,740.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,968.45 or 0.99894136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00045039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00028921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.