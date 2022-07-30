Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Chemours Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Chemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chemours by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

