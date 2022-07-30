Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.81

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.81 and traded as high as C$8.38. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.31, with a volume of 253,953 shares changing hands.
CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$878.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
