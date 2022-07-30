Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Down 54.2% in July

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

CSSEP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Dividend Announcement

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

