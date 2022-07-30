China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 42.0% in July

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.36 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

