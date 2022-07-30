China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 42.0% in July

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.36 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
