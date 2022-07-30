China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock Price Down 9.2%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 384,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

China Xiangtai Food Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Xiangtai Food

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of China Xiangtai Food worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

